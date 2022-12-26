Fashion commission discusses partnership opportunities in fashion sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Saudi Fashion Commission has held a virtually meeting to discuss the partnership opportunities in the fashion sector and to increase opportunities for its economic and cultural growth, in the presence of a number of specialists and those interested in the fashion sector.

The meeting reviewed the Commission's initiatives and projects, its strategy, as well as the pillars that support the fashion community and develop the developmental environment for the sector.

The meeting comes as part of a series of open meetings organized by the Commission with those interested in the fashion sector to introduce its strategy and how to select the authority's strategic partners, along with sharing ideas and suggestions with those interested in the sector.