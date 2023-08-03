Open Menu

Fever Hits Shanghai Shenhua Before Dalian Pro Game

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Fever hits Shanghai Shenhua before Dalian Pro game

BEIJING,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that their head coach Wu Jingui and several players have caught a fever and will miss their next Chinese Super League match against Dalian Pro.

The Shanghai club said that Wu, team doctors, some coaching staff and at least five players were not able to fly with the rest of the team to Dalian on Thursday.

They all showed symptoms of fever caused by a cold, Shanghai Shenhua said in a statement.

"The club and the coaching team have worked out a detailed plan to make sure the team can prepare well for Saturday's game with the players available," the club said.

Related Topics

China Dalian Shanghai All Coach

