FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi National Team Continues Training For Mexico's Match

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi National Team continues training for Mexico's match

Doha, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi National Football team continued today its training session in Doha, in preparation for the upcoming match against Mexico next Wednesday at Lusail Stadium, in the third and final round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Green Falcons carried out their training session under the supervision of coach "Hervé Renard", as it began with warm-up exercises, before he conducted mini-matches, to conclude the training session with stretching exercises.

The Green Falcons will conclude preparations tomorrow with a training session at 05:00 pm, which will be open to the media in the first quarter of an hour.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

