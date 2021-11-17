UrduPoint.com

FIL President Inspects Beijing 2022 Venue

Wed 17th November 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Einars Fogelis, president of the International Luge Federation (FIL), praised the organization of the FIL Luge International Training Week in Beijing following an inspection tour of the National Sliding Center, the venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"We together did a great job last week and also this week, so many thanks to the operation team for this hard work," said Fogelis.

Fogelis said that for the upcoming Luge World Cup and Olympics, the venue is the best present for the athletes.

"The athletes' success is our success," he said, "We deliver the Games, do our best for the athletes, and wish them all the best.""The track looks amazing. We stay on the right way for the great Olympics," he added.The National Sliding Center, located in the Yanqing competition zone, will host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge events during the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Luge World Cup is scheduled to begin on Friday.

