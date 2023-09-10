Open Menu

Flood-hit Regions In Northeast China Speed Up Reconstruction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

CHANGCHUN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) --:Liu Huanmao, who lives in Jifeng Village in the city of Shangzhi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, had a lingering fear following the severe flood in the region a month ago.

"My house was toppled in the flood. I never expected that the new home would be nearly finished within one month," Liu said. With the help of government subsidies, he is building a new house on the same site and is expecting to move into it before the start of winter.

The city of Shangzhi is speeding up post-disaster restoration and reconstruction, said Zhao Yan, head of the city's emergency management department.

Local authorities have checked roads, bridges, houses and power facilities hit by floodwaters for safety risks and have basically restored all roads.

Early in the morning, people in Jinshan Village in Shangzhi were repairing a road in the fields. "This gravel road is the only one here that heavy machinery responsible for crop harvesting and grain transportation can take," said villager Zhou Shikai.

In the city of Shulan, in neighboring Jilin Province, authorities had repaired over 285 km of roads and resumed shuttle buses to all affected townships by the end of August.

