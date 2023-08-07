Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :South African Premiership first round results on Sunday: Cape Town City 1 (Paciencia 90+2) Polokwane City 0 Kaizer Chiefs 0 Chippa Utd 0 TS Galaxy 1 (Stander 86-og) Cape Town Spurs 0 Played Saturday Golden Arrows 1 (Mthanti 50) Moroka Swallows 1 (Mabasa 77) Royal AM 0 AmaZulu 0 Stellenbosch 1 (Van Wyk 42) Orlando Pirates 0 SuperSport Utd 2 (Dzvukamanja 54, Ighodaro 71) Richards Bay 0 FridaySekhukhune Utd 1 (Webber 61) Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Shalulile 12-pen, Ribeiro 57)

