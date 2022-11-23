UrduPoint.com

Foxconn Confirms 'violence' At China IPhone Factory

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Foxconn confirms 'violence' at China iPhone factory

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Foxconn confirmed Wednesday an outbreak of "violence" at its vast plant in central China, after footage emerged of workers clashing with security personnel in protests at the factory.

In a statement, the company said workers had complained about pay and conditions at the plant, but denied it had housed new recruits with Covid-positive staff at the Zhengzhou factory, the world's largest producer of iPhones.

"Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again," the Taiwanese tech giant said in a statement.

In videos shared on Weibo and Twitter that AFP has verified, hundreds of workers can be seen marching on a road in daylight, with some being confronted by riot police and people in hazmat suits.

The Taiwanese tech giant, Apple's principal subcontractor, has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases at its Zhengzhou site, leading the company to shutter the vast complex in a bid to keep the virus in check.

Since then, the huge facility of about 200,000 workers -- dubbed "iPhone City" -- has been operating in a "closed loop" bubble.

Footage emerged this month of panicking workers fleeing the site en masse on foot in the wake of allegations of poor conditions at the facility.

Multiple employees later recounted to AFP scenes of chaos and disorganisation at the complex of workshops and dormitories.

