France Prop Baille To Miss Final Two Six Nations Matches

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:10 PM

France prop Baille to miss final two Six Nations matches

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :France prop Cyril Baille announced on Sunday that he will miss the Grand Slam-chasing side's final two Six Nations matches with a right shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old, who has made 19 international appearances, was replaced at half-time of France's 27-23 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday by Jean-Baptiste Gros.

"Unfortunately it's the end of the tournament for me," Baille tweeted.

"Dislocation of the right shoulder which will keep me off the pitch for a few weeks. I'll be your first supporter for the last two games."France, who have also beaten England and Italy to top the Six Nations table, face Scotland at Murrayfield on March 8 before hosting Ireland in a possible Grand Slam decider on March 14.

Les Bleus have not won a Grand Slam since their most recent Six Nations title in 2010.

