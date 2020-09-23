UrduPoint.com
France Urges 'strong' International Pressure For New Lebanon Government

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:40 PM

France urges 'strong' international pressure for new Lebanon government

United Nations, United States, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :France on Wednesday urged the international community to apply strong and unified pressure on Lebanon to form a new government, as frustration grows with the pace of reform in the wake of the giant Beirut port explosion.

"The political forces have still not succeeded in agreeing to form a government," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a videoconference meeting on Lebanon on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Strong and convergent pressures are therefore needed from us to push Lebanese officials to respect their commitments," he added, according to the text of his speech.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

