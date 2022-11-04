UrduPoint.com

G7 Calls On Russia To Extend Grain Deal: US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

G7 calls on Russia to extend grain deal: US official

Münster, Germany, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The G7 wants Russia to prolong a deal allowing safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine, a senior US State Department official said on Friday at talks in Germany.

"Everyone agreed on the need to extend the Black Sea grain initiative," the official said.

The G7's top diplomats are in the western German city of Muenster for two days of talks, with the war in Ukraine at the top of the agenda.

The club of nations is "appreciative of the UN's efforts to convince Russia to extend" the grain deal, the official said.

Grain shipments from Ukraine resumed on Thursday after Russia returned to a deal allowing their safe passage following international pressure.

But Moscow said it had yet to decide whether to extend the grain deal beyond November 19 -- the renewal date written into the original agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to stave off a global food emergency.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on a visit to China, also urged an extension to the deal.

"Hunger must not be used as a weapon," Scholz said on Friday.

The G7's top diplomats on Thursday accused Russia of systematically destroying civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"They agreed that there needs to be some sort of a G7 coordinated mechanism to help Ukraine repair, defend and restore its energy and water infrastructure," the US official said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the meeting and "provided an update on the devastating attacks... on civilians, energy and water facilities," the official said.

G7 ministers on Thursday promised a winter aid package including generators, heaters, container housing, tents, beds and blankets.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia had "chosen a new method of warfare by trying to let people starve, die of thirst and freeze to death".

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Turkey China German Visit Germany November From Agreement Top Weapon Housing

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation for those died during PT ..

PM announces compensation for those died during PTI's long march: Interior Minis ..

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.