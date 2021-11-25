UrduPoint.com

Germany's Covid Death Toll Passes 100,000

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 100,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany since the start of the pandemic, a public health agency announced Thursday.

Europe's largest economy is battling a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, and recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute.

As infections reach a record high and intensive care units fill up, the health crisis is posing an immediate challenge to the new coalition government set to take over from Angela Merkel's cabinet.

Some hospitals are already facing an "acute overload" that has made it necessary to transfer Covid patients abroad, said Gernot Marx, head of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

Germany last week announced tougher Covid curbs, including requiring people to prove they are vaccinated, cured or have recently tested negative for the virus before they can travel on public transport or go into the workplace.

Several of the worst-hit areas have gone further and ordered new shutdowns.

The spike has ignited a fierce debate in Germany about whether to follow Austria's example and make vaccination mandatory for all citizens.

Incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced support for mandatory jabs and said his new government will invest one billion Euros in bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Germany's fourth virus wave has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate of about 69 percent, compared to other European countries such as France, where it is 75 percent.

Related Topics

France German Died Germany Austria Angela Merkel All From Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th November 2021

56 minutes ago
 Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

7 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

9 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

9 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

9 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.