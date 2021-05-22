UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Recruitment Starts For 2022 Asian Games Volunteers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Global recruitment starts for 2022 Asian Games volunteers

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A global recruitment drive for volunteers for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou was launched at a ceremony here on Saturday. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) estimate that about 52,000 volunteers will be needed to serve the 2022 Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

The volunteers will be engaged in 13 areas, including competition operations, language service, spectator service and information technology at the opening and closing ceremonies and during sports competitions and Games-related activities. Among them, 45,000 will provide services in Hangzhou, while the other 7,000 will be deployed in the co-host cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Huzhou and Shaoxing.

"Volunteers are the backbone and a source of vital support for the success of any Asian Games," said Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah. "I am confident that the many smiles and exemplary services from the Games volunteers will serve as a means of communication, connecting all of us by providing a better Games experience and fostering deeper friendships."Said HAGOC vice president and Mayor of Hangzhou Liu Xin, "Volunteers are golden name cards the host city present to the world. I believe the smiles of the volunteers will make Hangzhou even more beautiful."Applications for volunteers will be open until October 31, 2021. The Hangzhou 2022 Games will take place from September 10 to 25, 2022.

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Huzhou Shaoxing Jinhua Wenzhou Ningbo Hangzhou September October Gold Olympics All From Asia

Recent Stories

90,294 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

14 minutes ago

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

41 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

41 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

41 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

41 minutes ago

Anti-dengue day observed in Kasur

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.