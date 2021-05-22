Global recruitment starts for 2022 Asian Games volunteers

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A global recruitment drive for volunteers for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou was launched at a ceremony here on Saturday. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) estimate that about 52,000 volunteers will be needed to serve the 2022 Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

The volunteers will be engaged in 13 areas, including competition operations, language service, spectator service and information technology at the opening and closing ceremonies and during sports competitions and Games-related activities. Among them, 45,000 will provide services in Hangzhou, while the other 7,000 will be deployed in the co-host cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Huzhou and Shaoxing.

"Volunteers are the backbone and a source of vital support for the success of any Asian Games," said Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah. "I am confident that the many smiles and exemplary services from the Games volunteers will serve as a means of communication, connecting all of us by providing a better Games experience and fostering deeper friendships."Said HAGOC vice president and Mayor of Hangzhou Liu Xin, "Volunteers are golden name cards the host city present to the world. I believe the smiles of the volunteers will make Hangzhou even more beautiful."Applications for volunteers will be open until October 31, 2021. The Hangzhou 2022 Games will take place from September 10 to 25, 2022.