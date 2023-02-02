Governor of Hail patronizes launching of Hail Toyota International Rally 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Hail, , Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Hail region, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Hail Toyota International Rally, will patronize later today, Thursday the launch of Hail Toyota International Rally 2023 in its 19th edition.

The launch of the rally will kick off the opening round of the 2023 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, FIM Bajas World Cup, the FIA middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the Saudi Toyota National Rally Championship, organized by the Ministry of sports in cooperation with Hail Region Development Commission and the Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

A total of 64 cars, 31 FIM motorcycles and 8 quads will take part in the 19th edition of Hail Toyota International Rally of 486 kilometers divided into two stages: the first stage on Friday will pass by Jubbahkilometresle the second stage on Saturday will pass by Shaut-Al Farhaniyah.