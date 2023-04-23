UrduPoint.com

Guadalajara Stretch Winning Run In Liga MX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :-- Guadalajara kept alive their hopes of a top-two finish to the Liga MX regular season by coming from behind to beat Cruz Azul 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Uriel Antuna gave the visitors a 37th-minute lead with an angled finish after Juan Escobar's through ball.

The hosts equalized early in the second half through Victor Guzman, who rifled a left-footed finish into the bottom right corner after latching onto Alan Mozo's pass.

Guadalajara secured the winner through Ronaldo Cisneros, who bundled home his team's second goal from close range.

Guadalajara's third straight win leaves them third in the 18-team standings with 31 points from 16 games while Cruz Azul are eighth, 10 points further back.

In other fixtures on Saturday, Pumas UNAM drew 1-1 at Club America, and Pachuca prevailed 2-1 at home to San Luis.

