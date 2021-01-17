UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Assassinate Two Afghan Women Judges In Kabul Ambush

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country's capital Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and government -- especially in Kabul, where a new trend of targeted killings aimed at high-profile figures has sown fear in the restive city.

The latest attack comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500, the fewest in nearly two decades.

The attack on the judges happened as they were driving to their office in a court vehicle, said Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the Supreme Court.

"Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today's attack. Their driver is wounded," Qaweem told AFP.

There are more than 200 female judges working for the country's top court, the spokesman added.

Kabul police confirmed the attack.

