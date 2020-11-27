Hong Kong stocks end week on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose Friday to end the week on a healthy note and extend a winning streak to six days, boosted by vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.28 percent, or 75.23 points, to 26,894.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.14 percent, or 38.57 points, to 3,408.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.34 percent, or 7.65 points, to 2,253.12.