UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Tracker Fund Makes U-turn On China Investments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hong Kong tracker fund makes u-turn on China investments

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's original stock market tracker fund said Wednesday it would continue investing in companies listed by Washington as having links to China's military, backtracking on a decision it made this week.

The announcement highlights how tension between the world's two biggest economies is causing headache for international firms in Hong Kong, which has long served as China's gateway to global markets.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump issued an order in November banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms deemed to be supplying or supporting the country's military.

On Monday the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) -- which has some US$14 billion in assets -- said it would comply with the order and recommend Americans should longer invest in the fund.

But on Wednesday the fund u-turned.

"TraHK will resume investments in sanctioned entities that are constituent companies of the Hang Seng Index with effect from 14 January 2021," it said in a statement to Hong Kong's stock exchange.

They would, however, advise Americans that it wasn't "appropriate" to invest.

TraHK was set up by Hong Kong's government following the 1998 Asian financial crash and is the city's biggest exchange-traded fund.

It is run by the Asian arm of State Street Global Advisors, a massive US asset management firm.

Hong Kong-based firms are finding themselves acutely vulnerable to the crossfire of spiralling tensions and competing restrictions.

Last year the US imposed sanctions on multiple Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy supporters in the city.

The restrictions bar financial institutions from doing any transactions with the sanctioned individuals.

At the same time, Beijing has imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong which -- among its many provisions -- outlaws firms from complying with foreign sanctions regimes.

The dichotomy has left international businesses fearful of being punished by both sides.

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange China Washington Democracy Trump Beijing Hong Kong Same January November Market From Government Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

21 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

28 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

14 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

14 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.