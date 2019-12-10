UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Plan To Control Theatres Sparks Protests

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Hungary plan to control theatres sparks protests

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Thousands of Hungarians demonstrated in Budapest on Monday against a government plan to wrest control of theatres, a move that protestors, including leading directors and the city's mayor, said would curb artistic freedom.

The draft bill, which was posted on the parliament website Monday and could be adopted Wednesday, proposes an overhaul of the financing and management of state-funded theatres.

The move came after a scandal involving a high-profile director rocked one of Budapest's most popular theatres.

A senior official in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party later hit out at theatres who "demand money from the government while denying them access to their internal affairs and hiding crimes for years".

If the bill is adopted funding could be conditional on a state appointee having a say in selecting theatre directors, said a government spokesperson Istvan Hollik Monday.

The legislation text said the bill was submitted as "suspicions have emerged recently of abuses of a non-financial nature...in performing arts institutions".

But critics have accused the government of using the harassment affair to restrict the artistic independence of theatres, who sometimes stage government-critical productions.

The move is the latest squeeze on independent institutions since Orban came to power in 2010 and launched a centralisation drive that has transformed the judiciary, media, and education system among other sectors.

Several theatre directors and leading actors posted videos with statements of protests on social media.

One actor's message said the proposal is reminiscent of state censorship during Hungary's post-World War II communist era that ended in 1989.

"After thirty years of democracy, I didn't think I would ever feel the same way as I did then," said Judit Pogany, whose career began in the 1960s.

Over 45,000 people have signed a petition condemning the proposal.

A crowd estimated at more than 5,000 according to an AFP photographer attended a protest rally in Budapest late Monday that was addressed by top directors and actors.

"When we defend the freedom of theatre we defend the freedom of the city," the recently elected liberal mayor of Budapest Gergely Karacsony also told the crowd.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Scandal Education Parliament Democracy Social Media Budapest Same Independence Hungary Money Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

7 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

8 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

9 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

10 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.