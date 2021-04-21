Indonesia Navy Says Searching For Submarine With 53 Aboard
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:20 PM
Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia's military said Wednesday it has asked Singapore and Australia for help in the search for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel off the coast of Bali.
"It's true that the KRI Nanggala 402 lost contact since early this morning around 3:00 am," said First Admiral Julius Widjojono. "(The navy) is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep."