UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Navy Says Searching For Submarine With 53 Aboard

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Indonesia navy says searching for submarine with 53 aboard

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia's military said Wednesday it has asked Singapore and Australia for help in the search for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel off the coast of Bali.

"It's true that the KRI Nanggala 402 lost contact since early this morning around 3:00 am," said First Admiral Julius Widjojono. "(The navy) is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep."

Related Topics

Australia Singapore

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

5 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

14 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

20 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.