Indonesia navy says searching for submarine with 53 aboard

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia's military said Wednesday it has asked Singapore and Australia for help in the search for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel off the coast of Bali.

"It's true that the KRI Nanggala 402 lost contact since early this morning around 3:00 am," said First Admiral Julius Widjojono. "(The navy) is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep."