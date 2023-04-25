HEFEI,April; 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The first International Deep Space Exploration Conference opened Tuesday in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province.

As one of the major activities held to celebrate the Space Day of China that falls on April 24, the conference aims to introduce China's plan for deep space exploration projects and promote in-depth cooperation with the International Lunar Research Station.

At the opening ceremony, the China National Space Administration and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization signed a joint statement on the cooperation of the International Lunar Research Station.

After the ceremony, Wu Yanhua, chief designer of China's priority program on deep space exploration, and Wu Weiren, director of China's Deep Space Exploration Laboratory, gave keynote reports on China's deep space exploration and the International Lunar Research Station, respectively.