UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Electricity Minister Visits GCC Interconnection Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Iraqi Electricity minister visits GCC interconnection authority

Riyadh, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil visited the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) as part of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fadhil's visit to the GCCIA comes a day before the ceremony to mark the implementation of the power linkage project between the GCC states and the Republic of Iraq on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held later today (Thursday) in Al Khobar under the auspices of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of the Eastern region, and in the presence of ministers and officials concerned with electricity affairs in the GCC member states.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Iraq Visit Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 minutes ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

20 minutes ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

41 minutes ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

1 hour ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.