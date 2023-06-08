Iraqi Electricity minister visits GCC interconnection authority

Riyadh, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil visited the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) as part of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fadhil's visit to the GCCIA comes a day before the ceremony to mark the implementation of the power linkage project between the GCC states and the Republic of Iraq on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held later today (Thursday) in Al Khobar under the auspices of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of the Eastern region, and in the presence of ministers and officials concerned with electricity affairs in the GCC member states.