UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Eyes Lockdown Extension To May 3

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Italy eyes lockdown extension to May 3

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was reportedly ready Friday to extend most measures of Italy's month-long lockdown until early May in order to avoid a second coronavirus wave.

Italy's main newspapers said Conte will published a decree either Friday or Saturday prohibiting people from taking walks or lounging in parks until May 3.

The reported decision followed days of consultations with government scientists and regional leaders.

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus has officially reached 18,279 since the end of February, the highest in the world.

But daily rises in new infections have slowed dramatically and Italy is gradually approaching a point when the number of people officially suffering from COVID-19 might begin to drop.

The Corriere della Serra newspaper said Conte will bow to growing pressure and allow a tiny number of businesses to reopen when the existing restrictions expire on April 13.

These reportedly include book and stationery stores as well as lumber companies and factories that make agricultural machinery.

The government and scientists reportedly view these as businesses with the least amount of human interaction.

It will represent "a small, cautious, symbolic opening," the Corriere della Serra wrote.

"We do not have the conditions to restart thing now," Conte reportedly told union and business leaders during a private videoconference on Thursday.

Only grocery stores and pharmacies have been allowed to operate since a general lockdown began at the peak of the Mediterranean country's outbreak on March 12.

A study released by the Confcooperative small business lobby said the closures have left more half of Italy's 1.3 million construction workers and over a third of the 11.4 million services sector employees furloughed.

Government scientists have also been pushing for the ban on public gatherings to be extended as long as possible as a safety precaution.

But Conte was now reportedly ready to let Italians freely leave their houses for the first time time in nearly two months on May 4.

"If scientists confirm it, we might begin to relax some measures already by the end of this month," he told the BBC on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Italy February March April May From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

11 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

17 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.