Japan PM To Call Ukraine Leader Over Invasion Fears

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, a government official said, as Tokyo expressed "grave concern" about the risk of a Russian invasion.

Ahead of the discussions, Kishida spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders offered their support "for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Japan's foreign ministry said.

Kishida and von der Leyen expressed "grave concern" about the situation around Ukraine, pledging to "continue close coordination for deescalation," the statement added.

The calls come with diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine stand-off ratcheting up, after an apparent opening from Russia, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz due in Moscow later in the day.

On Monday, a statement by finance ministers from the G7 group of most developed nations warned they were ready to impose sanctions that would "have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy" in case of an invasion.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday declined to give details on what form any sanctions might take.

"If a Russian invasion occurs, Japan will deal with it appropriately, including through imposing sanctions, in response to what has actually happened and in cooperation with the international community including the G7," he told reporters.

Japan's defence minister meanwhile warned of an increased Russian naval presence in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, which he suggested was intended "to show off the capability to operate in the East and West, along with the Russian military's recent movement around Ukraine." Japan and Russia have complex relations and did not sign a peace treaty after World War II because of a lingering dispute over four islands claimed by Moscow in the closing days of the conflict.

The islands, off the northern coast of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, are known as the southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

Tokyo has sought to show its support for its allies in Europe by offering liquified natural gas imports to help allay fears of a supply crunch if tensions around Ukraine disrupt energy supplies.

Last week, Japan announced it had diverted multiple gas shipments to Europe, with delivery expected this month and more on the way in March.

No details on the amount of gas were given, but in their call Tuesday, von der Leyen expressed "appreciation" for the move and Kishida pledged to continue cooperation to ensure energy security.

