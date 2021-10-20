UrduPoint.com

Japan's Mount Aso Volcano Erupts

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupts

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's Mount Aso erupted Wednesday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.

No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption of the volcano in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

Authorities warned people not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500 metres (11,500 feet), and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes.

For those near the mountain, "caution must be exercised for large flying rocks and flows of pyroclastic materials", Japan Meteorological Agency official Tomoaki Ozaki told a televised press conference.

The last time the JMA set the same warning level for Aso was when it erupted in 2016, having rumbled to life the previous year after being dormant for 19 years.

The latest eruption came after a small one on Thursday, Kyodo news said.

Japan is one of the world's most volcanically active countries.

It sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the planet's quakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

In September 2014, Japan suffered its deadliest eruption in almost 90 years when Mount Ontake, in central Nagano prefecture, burst unexpectedly to life, killing an estimated 63 people.

Related Topics

Fire World Nagano Same Japan September Gas 2016 From

Recent Stories

Here are the Reasons That Make the Unisoc T610 on ..

Here are the Reasons That Make the Unisoc T610 on realme C21Y Your Best Buy

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council signs exclusive technology pa ..

Dubai Sports Council signs exclusive technology partnership agreement with Tecno ..

11 minutes ago
 PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase o ..

PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase of 7% Revenue & 136% in Profit

19 minutes ago

Etisalat Group, G42 join forces to establish UAE’s largest data centre provide ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE University hosts &#039;Times Higher Education ..

UAE University hosts &#039;Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Summit&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE races ahead with exemplary COVID- ..

Local Press: UAE races ahead with exemplary COVID-19 strategy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.