Kei Kobayashi first Japanese chef to get three Michelin stars in France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Chef Kei Kobayashi made history Monday by becoming the first Japanese chef to win the maximum three Michelin stars in France.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Nagano, admitted that his perfectionism can make him a "difficult person" to work with as he picked up the award in Paris.

He opened his restaurant, Kei, in centre of the French capital, nine years ago, and already had two Michelin stars.