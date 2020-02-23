UrduPoint.com
Ladder To Safety: Syrians Eye Escape Over Turkey Border

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Ladder to safety: Syrians eye escape over Turkey border

Kafr Lusin, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Abu Jabber has a plan to escape the Syrian regime's advance: he has built a ladder from rusty metal for him and his 11 children to climb over the Turkish border wall.

Six months ago, the family fled deadly fighting in Idlib province of northwest Syria, seeking shelter near the border village of Kafr Lusin, where dozens of families live in an informal camp for the displaced.

Newcomers live in tents while others, like Abu Jabber, his children and his parents, have built makeshift homes at the foot of a cement wall that separates Turkey from Idlib province.

Turkey, which already hosts the world's largest number of Syrian refugees with around 3.6 million people, has placed barbed wire and watchtowers along the wall to prevent any more crossings.

