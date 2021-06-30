UrduPoint.com
Laos Confirms First 3 COVID-19 Cases Of Delta Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Laos confirms first 3 COVID-19 cases of Delta variant

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed the first three cases of Delta variant of COVID-19.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday that 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24 hours, including 16 imported cases and four local transmissions.

Sisavath said the three cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 were detected in southern Laos' Champasak province, who were migrant laborers returning home from Thailand.

As Laos had detected the Delta variant within its borders for the first time, all residents must redouble efforts to take proper precautions against the spread of the virus, as the variant is known to spread faster and is deadlier than other strains of COVID-19, he said.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laos stood at 2,121 with three deaths.

A total of 1,981 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 24 last year.

