Lauren Filer To Make England Debut In Women's Ashes Test

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Lauren Filer will make her England debut in the one-off Test that marks the start of the multi-format Women's Ashes after being preferred to fellow seamer Issy Wong.

England on Wednesday announced their XI, 24 hours before the start of the Trent Bridge match, with 32-year-old batter Danni Wyatt set for her Test debut after making 245 international white-ball appearances.

Pace bowler Filer, 22, has taken eight wickets in four matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2023 and five in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Head coach Jon Lewis praised her as a "genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing".

The hosts are searching for a first series win over Australia since 2014.

EnglandTammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

