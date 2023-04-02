UrduPoint.com

Lazio See Off Monza To Stay Second Behind Napoli

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Lazio see off Monza to stay second behind Napoli

Milan, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Lazio will hold on to second place in Serie A after winning comfortably 2-0 at Monza on Sunday and cutting Napoli's huge lead to 16 points.

Pedro's low finish in the 13th minute and a sensational free-kick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 10 minutes after half-time gave Lazio their fifth win in six league matches.

Maurizio Sarri's side are now five points ahead of third-placed Inter, who were beaten by Fiorentina on Saturday, after their sixth straight clean sheet in Italy's top flight.

AC Milan can cut that deficit to four if the reigning champions pull off a surprise win at Napoli in Sunday's late match and move above local rivals Inter.

Napoli can take another step towards their first Serie A title since 1990 but will be without injured star striker Victor Osimhen.

Spezia moved six points above the relegation zone following their 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Salernitana.

Eldor Shomurodov dinked in Spezia's leveller with 20 minutes remaining after Mattia Caldara's own goal just before the break.

Daniel Maldini and Albin Ekdal both struck the woodwork in a frantic finish for the hosts who sit one place above Verona and the drop zone.

Earlier, Bologna boosted their hopes of European football next season with a 3-0 win over Udinese.

Thiago Motta's Bologna are eighth on 40 points, seven points from the Conference League spot currently held by sixth-placed Roma who host struggling Sampdoria on Sunday evening.

That place in Europe's third-tier club competition will drop down to seventh if a team already qualified for continental football wins the Italian Cup.

Of the six teams currently in the European places, Inter Milan are the only one in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup.

Bologna haven't featured in a major European competition since reaching the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1999.

Related Topics

Football Injured Europe Roma Bologna Verona Milan Lead Italy Sunday From Top Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

27 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hu ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut ..

Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.