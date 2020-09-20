Lebanon hosts concert for Beirut blast victims at ravaged palace

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanon on Sunday held a concert for the victims of last month's deadly Beirut blast in the grounds of a 19th-century palace wrecked by the massive explosion.

The August 4 blast at the capital's port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and destroyed or damaged buildings across swathes of the city.

"To be able to mourn, to take the time to really remember, it was important to have this moment of music," artistic director Jean-Louis Mainguy said.

The event was held in the gardens of the Sursock Palace, whose windows, red-tiled roof, ceilings and furniture were ravaged in the blast.

The concert, which did not have an audience on site, but was instead broadcast on television and streamed online, kicked off with a rendition of "Li Beirut", an ode to the city by famed Lebanese singer Fairouz.

Portraits of those killed in the blast were displayed in part of the heritage building's grounds, with a candle burning under each.