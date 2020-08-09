Lebanon information minister quits in first govt resignation over blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast killed more than 150 people and destroyed swathes of Beirut.

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.