Lebanon Information Minister Quits In First Govt Resignation Over Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Beirut, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast killed more than 150 people and destroyed swathes of Beirut.

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

