Lockdown renegades LASK sack coach Ismael

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Austrian side LASK Linz, who were docked six points for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules which torpedoed their title hopes, on Saturday sacked coach Valerien Ismael.

A secretly taped film of a LASK training session led by Ismael in mid-May featuring the full squad, instead of small socially-distanced groups, led to the penalty.

The sanction was reduced to four points on appeal.

Dominik Thalhammer has now been hired to lead LASK who went into the lockdown as league leaders but were pipped for the title by Red Bull Salzburg.

The 44-year-old Ismael, a former Bayern Munich player, joined LASK in May 2019.

"This is not a decision against Valerien Ismael, but a decision for Dominik Thalhammer," the club vice-president Jurgen Werner said on the club website.