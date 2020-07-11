UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Renegades LASK Sack Coach Ismael

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Lockdown renegades LASK sack coach Ismael

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Austrian side LASK Linz, who were docked six points for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules which torpedoed their title hopes, on Saturday sacked coach Valerien Ismael.

A secretly taped film of a LASK training session led by Ismael in mid-May featuring the full squad, instead of small socially-distanced groups, led to the penalty.

The sanction was reduced to four points on appeal.

Dominik Thalhammer has now been hired to lead LASK who went into the lockdown as league leaders but were pipped for the title by Red Bull Salzburg.

The 44-year-old Ismael, a former Bayern Munich player, joined LASK in May 2019.

"This is not a decision against Valerien Ismael, but a decision for Dominik Thalhammer," the club vice-president Jurgen Werner said on the club website.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Linz Salzburg Lead May 2019 Bayern Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

15 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

2 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

3 hours ago

Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.