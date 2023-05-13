LPGA Founders Cup scores

UrduPoint.com

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par 72): 136 - Sarah Kemp (AUS) 71-65, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-68 137 - Aditi Ashok (IND) 69-68, Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-69, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-70 138 - Cheyenne Knight 68-70 139 - Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 72-67, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 70-69, Angel Yin 69-70, Chien Peiyun (TPE) 68-71, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 68-71, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 68-71140 - Morgane Metraux (SUI) 74-66, Celene Borge (NOR) 73-67, Jenny Shin (KOR) 72-68, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 71-69, Liu Yu (CHN) 71-69, Georgia Hall (ENG) 71-69, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 71-69, An Na-rin (KOR) 69-71, Stacy Lewis 68-72141 - Karis Davidson (AUS) 73-68, Mariajo Uribe (COL) 72-69, Brittany Lincicome 71-70, Maria Fassi (ITA) 71-70, Laurie Coughlin 71-70, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 69-72, Grace Kim (AUS) 69-72, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 68-73

