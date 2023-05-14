LPGA Founders Cup scores

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par 72): 204 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-69-67 207 - Angel Yin 69-70-68, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 67-70-70 208 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 71-69-68, Aditi Ashok (IND) 69-68-71, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-68-72 209 - Grace Kim (AUS) 69-72-68, Cheyenne Knight 68-70-71 210 - Kim Sei-young (KOR) 66-76-68, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 68-73-69, Stacy Lewis 68-72-70, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 68-71-71211 - Ryann O'Toole 69-75-67, Mariajo Uribe (COL) 72-70-69, Laurie Coughlin 71-70-70, Morgane Metraux (SUI) 74-66-71, Georgia Hall (ENG) 71-69-71, Sarah Kemp (AUS) 71-65-75212 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 75-70-67, Maddie Szeryk (CAN) 68-74-70, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 69-72-71, Celene Borge (NOR) 73-67-72, Jenny Shin (KOR) 72-68-72, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 70-69-73