UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Ranks 27th In 2023 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Malaysia ranks 27th in 2023 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:Malaysia has climbed five spots to 27th place in the world's most competitive economies, according to the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Ranking 2023 report revealed on Tuesday.

IMD partnered with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation to assess the country's performance.

According to the report, Malaysia's improvement in the rankings were mainly backed by its economic recovery, investment growth, and bright spots in exchange rate stability, and the employment market.

While Malaysia's strength areas are prices, basic infrastructure and tax policies, the IMD pointed out that the country did not perform well in the following sub-factor rankings: business legislation, education and societal framework.

The main challenges for Malaysia this year in terms of becoming a more competitive economy include talent development of industry-ready workforce, digital-first mindset for sectors, regulatory reforms for ease of doing business at national and sub-national levels, and the pursuit of sustainable development, according to the IMD.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Education Malaysia Market Employment

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

11 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

13 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.