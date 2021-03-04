UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Means Of Production Prices Mostly Rise In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Means of production prices mostly rise in China

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in late February compared with mid-February this year, official data showed Thursday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 32 saw their prices increase, while 12 posted lower prices, and the prices of six remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog price went down 8.4 percent during the period. The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

Related Topics

Reading Price February Government

Recent Stories

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

4 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

21 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

23 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

23 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

23 minutes ago

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.