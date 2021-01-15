Mexican Prosecutors Clear Ex-defense Chief Accused By US
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:40 AM
Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Mexican prosecutors on Thursday exonerated a former defense minister who was arrested by the United States on drug trafficking charges and sent home to face a possible trial.
The attorney general's office said it would take no action against retired general Salvador Cienfuegos, whose surprise arrest at a Los Angeles airport in October had sparked diplomatic tensions.