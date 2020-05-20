UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Helicopter Crashes Outside Moscow, Crew Killed: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Military helicopter crashes outside Moscow, crew killed: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A Russian army Mi-8 helicopter crashed outside Moscow during a training flight on Tuesday, killing the crew, the defence ministry said.

"As a result of a crash landing the crew of the helicopter died of their wounds," the defence ministry said.

Defence ministry spokespeople, reached by AFP, declined to specify how many crew members had died.

But Russian news agencies, citing emergencies services, said three people died.

The helicopter, which did not carry ammunition, crashed in a secluded area some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the town of Klin outside Moscow around 8 pm, the ministry said.

It added that a ministry commission had been dispatched to the scene to look into the causes of the crash.

Citing preliminary information, the ministry said that a "technical malfunction" was believed to have caused the crash.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed twin-turbine helicopter and is often used to transport civilians or troops.

In 2018, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff in Siberia, killing all 18 people on board including three crew members.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Died Klin 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

11 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

26 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.