Miners killed in Bolivia landslide

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:Five gold mining workers were killed after being buried by a landslide when extracting gold on the banks of a river in central Bolivia, local authorities said Thursday.

The victims of the tragedy in the community of Huajchamayu, in the town of Cocapata, in central Cochabamba department, ranged in age from 20 to 40 years old, according to the police report.

"The tragedy occurred on Wednesday. The doctors at the Falsuri Health Center received the information at midnight Wednesday and, along with the police, went to the site, where they verified the existence of five bodies," the regional police commander said.