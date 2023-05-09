Mortar mine blast kills three children in S. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Three children, all from the same family, were killed as a mortar mine went off in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Monday, provincial police spokesman Hafiz Saber said on Tuesday.

The mortar mine, which had been left over from past wars, was found by children in Haji Aziz area of Kandahar city on Monday evening.

The siblings began playing with it but suddenly it exploded, killing three on the spot, the officer said.

A similar accident claimed the life of a man in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province last week.

Afghanistan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed every month due to blasts of unexploded devices left over from the past four decades of wars and civil conflicts.