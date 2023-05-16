Musk says considering 'significant investments in France'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Monday said he was considering "significant investments in France" as he visited the country for a summit aimed at attracting foreign business leaders.

The world's second richest man, who is the chief executive of electric car firm Tesla, social media company Twitter and cosmic exploration outfit SpaceX, made the comments after meeting President Emmanuel Macron and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"I'm very impressed with President Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry," the 51-year-old South African said.

"I'm confident that in the future Tesla will be making significant investments in France." Le Maire said France would "continue discussions" with the businessman, but refused to share any further details.

Macron and Musk earlier met at the Elysee Palace before heading to Versailles for the latest edition of the president's Choose France conference where Macron seeks to drum up investment in the country.

"We talked about the attractiveness of France and the significant progress in the electric vehicle and energy sectors," Macron wrote on Twitter afterwards.

"We have so much to do together," he added.

Musk smiled and waved at reporters as the meeting got under way but made no comment.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster that "negotiations are ongoing" with the magnate.

Le Maire gave no details of Monday's talks with Musk, saying simply that "all of today's investments are the fruit of months or even years of negotiations".