N. Korean Test Was 'presumed Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile': South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

N. Korean test was 'presumed submarine-launched ballistic missile': South

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :A North Korean weapons test on Tuesday was believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, the South's military said.

"Our military detected one unidentified short-range ballistic missile presumed to be an SLBM fired by North Korea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

