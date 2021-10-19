N. Korean Test Was 'presumed Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile': South
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:50 AM
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :A North Korean weapons test on Tuesday was believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, the South's military said.
"Our military detected one unidentified short-range ballistic missile presumed to be an SLBM fired by North Korea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.