UrduPoint.com

Nearly 7 In 10 Premier League Players Double-jabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Nearly 7 in 10 Premier League players double-jabbed

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Sixty-eight percent of Premier League players have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the English top flight confirmed on Tuesday following criticism of hesitancy among footballers.

Reports earlier this month suggested only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs had more than 50 percent of their squads fully vaccinated.

Britain has one of the highest overall Covid-19 death tolls in the world, at nearly 139,000, but 79 percent of over-12s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures.

The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, allowing the Premier League to start the season with capacity crowds.

"The Premier League can confirm today that 81 percent of players have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose, with 68 percent now fully vaccinated," the league said in a statement.

"Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff." Incentives had been discussed as an option by clubs to get more players to come forward to have the jab, including a potential relaxing of stringent coronavirus protocols.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been one of the harshest critics of those refusing to get vaccinated.

The German compared not taking the jab to drink-driving for putting other people's health at risk.

Related Topics

World German Government Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

56 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.