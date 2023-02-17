UrduPoint.com

New Generation Revives Okinawa's Once-banned Indigenous Body Art

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

New generation revives Okinawa's once-banned Indigenous body art

Naha, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Moeko Heshiki is no ordinary tattoo artist: she is one of the few people keeping the once-banned tradition of hajichi body art alive for the Indigenous Ryukyu people of Japan's Okinawa region.

The traditionally hand-poked markings were once common on women of the Ryukyu, who lived throughout the southern islands of what is now Japan.

The monochrome patterns, ranging from delicate arrow-like symbols to arrays of large dots, marked important moments in a woman's life and, in some cases, were believed to ensure passage to heaven.

In mainland Japan, tattoos were associated with illegal behaviour, because criminals were sometimes tattooed by authorities to mark them out.

"Those with hajichi were fined and discriminated against," 30-year-old Heshiki told AFP in Naha, Okinawa's main city.

"(The body art) was degraded as tattoos, rather than understood as hajichi." A ban on the markings was lifted after World War II, but the practice did not resume, and as women with hajichi passed away, the culture seemed destined to die out.

Heshiki, born to a father from Okinawa and a mother from Japan's main island Honshu, stumbled across hajichi while researching possible tattoos.

"I was dying to have them on me," she said. After a tattooist specialising in tribal work inked her, she felt "more connected to myself, or to Okinawa".

"I felt I had finally become my true self." She wears hajichi shaped like arrows on the tops of all her fingers, dots and geometric patterns on the backs of her hands and larger versions around her wrists.

Today, she works as a "hajicha", reproducing the traditional designs on clients who connect with her through Instagram.

While tattoos are still often frowned upon in Japanese society, younger generations are increasingly open to body art.

But Heshiki thinks hajichi should not become just another fad.

She offers traditional patterns to those with roots in Okinawa and takes time to discuss the markings and meanings with clients beforehand, researching designs in books about the art.

Hajichi was traditionally applied with a bamboo stick and ink made from charcoal and the Okinawan liquor awamori. Heshiki hand pokes the designs, but with regular needles and ink.

One of the best-known documenters of hajichi is Hiroaki Yamashiro, who photographed dozens of elderly women with the body art from 1970 onwards.

A native of Okinawa's Miyakojima, the 73-year-old began the project almost by accident as a student, when he spotted an elderly lady as he scouted for subjects.

"She had hajichi, and a very graceful look," he told AFP.

He photographed around 30 women with hajichi until 1990, including a 107-year-old who still remembered the pain of having the markings done.

"She had to put her swollen hands in a bucket of soybean pulp left over from making tofu to cool them." Yamashiro welcomes the revival of hajichi but believes it should not be watered down to a mere fashion statement.

"This is a culture only practised by Ryukyu women, it's something completely different from tattoos."He hopes younger generations will be "even more proud" of being Okinawan, and "retain the Okinawan culture, way of thinking and identity".

Related Topics

Accident Student Naha Needles Japan Criminals Women World War All From Instagram

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

23 minutes ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

44 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

53 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.