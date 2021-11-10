UrduPoint.com

New Search For Graves At Canada Indigenous School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

New search for graves at Canada indigenous school

Brantford, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A search began Tuesday for more unmarked graves of students at one of Canada's oldest and longest-running former indigenous residential schools, near Toronto.

The search at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School site in Brantford, Ontario is one of dozens that are ongoing or planned across Canada following the gruesome discoveries of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at former schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan earlier this year.

A truth and reconciliation commission documented abuses at the schools and the deaths of more than 4,000 students mostly from malnutrition, disease and suicide -- in a 2015 report calling it "cultural genocide." "We're here to officially announce the first step to bring our children home," Chief Mark Hill of the Six Nations of the Grand River told a news conference.

Following months of planning, which included police training of local tribe members to use ground-penetrating radar to scan some 500 acres at the site, he said, "We have finally made it to this day where we are ready to begin the search.

" "Survivors have been telling us for years the stories of what happened to them in the so-called schools. This investigation and the important work that comes with it is for survivors and is led by survivors," he said.

"For many, this day has been long awaited, but also brings with it a stark reminder of the atrocities that were committed against our people in these institutions." The search and analysis of the results could take up to two years.

The Brantford school in 1885 became part of a network of 139 residential schools opened across Canada. An estimated 90 to 200 students were enrolled in it each year before it closed in 1970.

In total, some 150,000 Indian, Metis and Inuit children were enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in these residential schools, set up to forcibly assimilate the country's indigenous peoples.

Spending months or years isolated from their families, many students were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language.

Related Topics

India Police Canada Suicide Toronto Ontario Columbia SITE 2015 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

9 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

10 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.