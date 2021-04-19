New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

Both of the two new cases arrived before travel from India was suspended on April 11, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 102, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,240, said the ministry