UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports 2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

Both of the two new cases arrived before travel from India was suspended on April 11, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 102, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,240, said the ministry

Related Topics

India April From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COVID-19 in South Asia is everyone&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 2 ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

9 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.