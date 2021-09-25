UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's Presidential Campaign Kicks Off, With No Rivals

Muhammad Irfan 24 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Nicaragua's presidential campaign kicks off, with no rivals

Managua, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's presidential election campaign officially kicks off on Saturday with incumbent Daniel Ortega's main rivals all under arrest.

The 75-year-old, in power since 2007, will be seeking a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 vote despite international condemnation of his government's detention of 37 opposition figures since June.

Running on the ticket of his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has again chosen his wife Rosario Murillo,70, vice president since 2017, as his running mate.

They will be up against candidates from five little-known right-wing parties -- the only ones cleared to participate by the government electoral body.

"People know that the electoral process will be anything but transparent and that, to a certain extent, it is pre-ordained that the Sandinista Front will win," said former Nicaragua diplomat and analyst Edgar Parrales.

Ortega's government has been accused of political persecution for its rounding up of opposition figures in a series of house and night-time raids since June 2, including seven aspiring presidential candidates.

The charges against them are rooted in a law initiated by Ortega and approved by parliament in December, widely criticized as a means of freezing out challengers and silencing opponents.

The president accuses those arrested of seeking to overthrow him with US backing.

The majority are in jail awaiting trial -- in dire conditions according to their loved ones -- and a handful under house arrest.

Related Topics

Election Condemnation Parliament Vote Jail Wife Rosario June November December 2017 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

39 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.