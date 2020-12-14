Niger votes in city, regional polls after jihadist attack

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Voters in Niger cast ballots Sunday in municipal and regional polls the day after an attack by the Boko Haram jihadist group claimed at least 27 lives according to local officials, and two weeks ahead of a landmark presidential election.

The vote had been postponed repeatedly because of jidhadist attacks in many parts of the poor Sahel country, notably in the southeastern Diffa region where Saturday's assault occurred.

Many parts of the west and southeast have suffered repeated jihadists attacks since 2015, preventing people from registering to vote, according to the national electoral commission CENI.

A senior local official said Saturday's attack left 27 dead and was of "unprecedented savagery", with dozens of assailants laying to waste 60 percent of the town of Toumour, burning down up to 1,000 homes and the central market Diffa's governor, Issa Lemine, went to Toumour to attend the victims' burials on Sunday.

An official of the Bosso region that includes Toumour said the elections did not go ahead there on Sunday.

The Diffa region is home to 120,000 refugees from neighbouring Nigeria -- where Boko Haram launched a bloody campaign of violence in 2009 -- as well as 110,000 people internally displaced within Niger, according to the UN.

Niger also suffers jihadist attacks in the west on its borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Some 7.4 million people were eligible to vote in Niger's 266 municipalities on Sunday, with the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) the overwhelming favourite.

The PNDS's presidential candidate Mohamed Bazoum is the runaway frontrunner in the December 27 ballot, which the incumbent, Mahamadou Issoufou, will not contest because his two terms are up.

Issoufou, who was elected in 2011 and 2016, has won praise for his decision to step aside for a successor, unlike some counterparts on the continent who have pushed through constitutional changes in order to extend their presidencies.

The election should mark the first peaceful transfer of power in the history of the coup-prone former French colony.

Bazoum, 60, a former interior and foreign minister under Issoufou, is among 30 candidates in the race.

Last month Niger's constitutional court blocked main opposition leader Hama Amadou, 70, from running over a 2017 conviction for baby-smuggling, a case he claimed was politically motivated.