Ocean warming rates to quadruple by 2090 if climate change not mitigated: study

WELLINGTON, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:A new comprehensive review of global ocean temperature data has allowed researchers to paint a clear picture of ocean warming since the 1950s, and predict future warming scenarios.

Researchers found that the rate of warming in the upper 2,000 meters of the ocean in 2010 more than doubled that of 1960, and predicted that if actions were not taken, the rate of ocean warming would be four times larger than the current level by 2090, with dire consequences for all life on Earth, according to the study published in Nature Reviews on Tuesday.

Authors from the University of Auckland, the National Center of Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, and research institutes from China, France, Australia, and Britain, said that if the world succeeds in limiting global surface temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as per the Paris Agreement, the acceleration of ocean warming will stop at around 2030.