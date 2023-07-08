Open Menu

Oil Platform Blaze Leaves At Least 6 Injured In Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Oil platform blaze leaves at least 6 injured in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six people were injured after a fire broke out on an offshore platform of state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), located in Campeche Sound in the Gulf of Mexico, the company reported Friday.

Pemex said that at about 5:25 a.m.

local time, "a fire broke out in the Nohoch-A link platform and later in the compression platform, so the Emergency Shutdown System was activated and four vessels were sent to control the fire." The oil company said in a statement that 328 workers were at the process center, and 321 of those were evacuated.

During his daily press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported on the blaze and said there were "three or four" workers still missing.

"There was an explosion in the early morning at a gas production platform. It is being attended to. Pemex firefighters are there and the Navy is there," he said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Oil Campeche Mexico Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

28 minutes ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

1 hour ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 hour ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous