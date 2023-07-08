Oil platform blaze leaves at least 6 injured in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six people were injured after a fire broke out on an offshore platform of state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), located in Campeche Sound in the Gulf of Mexico, the company reported Friday.

Pemex said that at about 5:25 a.m.

local time, "a fire broke out in the Nohoch-A link platform and later in the compression platform, so the Emergency Shutdown System was activated and four vessels were sent to control the fire." The oil company said in a statement that 328 workers were at the process center, and 321 of those were evacuated.

During his daily press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported on the blaze and said there were "three or four" workers still missing.

"There was an explosion in the early morning at a gas production platform. It is being attended to. Pemex firefighters are there and the Navy is there," he said.